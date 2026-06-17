10 killed, 64 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine as Sumy Oblast equestrian school comes under fire

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 10 civilians and injured at least 64 others over the past day, regional authorities said on June 17.

In Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a children's equestrian school overnight, killing several horses and damaging a stable, regional authorities reported.

"The Russians deliberately struck a civilian facility where children trained every day," the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. "The strike hit the stable. Tragically, horses were killed."

No staff members were injured in the attack, according to the statement.

The strike was one of a series of Russian attacks across Sumy Oblast over the past day that injured seven people and damaged houses, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure. Russian forces used artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs against communities in the region, according to the local authorities.

The attacks were part of a broader Russian drone assault across Ukraine, during which Russian forces launched 119 long-range attack drones, including Shahed-type drones, overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Air defenses intercepted 97 drones, while 20 others struck 11 locations, with debris from downed drones falling in six additional areas.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and 18 others injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. The city of Sloviansk suffered the highest number of casualties, with three people killed and eight others injured.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 11 others injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces targeted critical and residential areas, damaging four apartment buildings, four private homes, a gas pipeline, a farm, a passenger bus and vehicles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and 14 others injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and surrounding communities, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 931 strikes against 50 settlements across the region over the past day.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were killed and three others injured as Russian forces launched more than 40 artillery and drone attacks across four districts, local authorities reported. Nikopol and surrounding communities came under particularly heavy fire. The attacks damaged businesses, an administrative building, shops, a cathedral, private homes, and vehicles.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 11 people were injured as Russian forces attacked nine settlements across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia used a range of weapons, including missiles, guided aerial bombs, Shahed-type drones, Molniya drones, FPV drones, and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia carries out daily air attacks across Ukraine, killing and injuring dozens of civilians each day. May 2026 was the deadliest month since April 2022, according to a June 12 report by the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).

The mission verified at least 274 civilian deaths and 1,763 injuries during the month, marking the highest monthly casualty toll recorded in the past four years.