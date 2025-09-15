1 killed, 13 injured, including child, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia late on Sept. 15, killing one person and injuring thirteen others, including a 4-year-old girl, officials reported.

Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said the city sustained at least 10 strikes amid the attack which targeted both homes and "non-residential buildings."

One person, a 41-year-old man, was killed in the attack. The 4-year-old child was under medical supervision, but her life was "not in danger," according to Fedorov. A 17-year-old person injured in the attack was also under medical supervision.

Emergency workers continue to search for more victims who may be trapped under the rubble.

Large fires were reported at residential homes as well as transport truck in the city. The full extent of the attack was not immediately available.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile and drone strikes on the region around 10 p.m. local time.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russia has occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, subjecting the rest of the region to near-daily aerial and artillery attacks.



