Zelensky: Ukrainian forces take back control near state border in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine managed to take back control in the Russia-Ukraine border area of Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on May 24.

Zelensky visited Kharkiv on the same day, where one of Ukraine's largest printing houses was destroyed a day earlier in a Russian missile attack that killed seven people.

During the visit, Zelensky met with the Ukrainian military and listened to reports from local authorities and representatives of special services.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had taken back control in the area where Russian troops "had entered earlier."

The president thanked every unit that took part in combat missions in the region.

Zelensky added he discussed further tasks on the front line, considering information from Ukraine's military intelligence.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast, focusing its efforts in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, settlements a few kilometers south of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Moscow's forces advanced as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but were halted by the first line of defense.

Russian troops have begun deploying their reserves from different sectors of the front line but fail to support active assault operations in the region, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 23.