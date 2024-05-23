Skip to content
News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Syrskyi: Russia 'completely bogged down' in Vovchansk street fighting, deploys reserves

by Kateryna Denisova May 23, 2024 3:57 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces/Facebook)
Russian troops are "completely bogged down" in street battles for the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, having suffered "very heavy losses," Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 23.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 16.

Russian troops are now deploying their reserves from different sectors, but fail to support active assault operations in the region, Syrskyi said.

Russia also switched to active defense near the village of Lyptsi, where its forces are mining the surrounding area and striking at Ukrainian soldiers' positions, according to the general.

Fighting is reportedly ongoing in a forest area north of the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

"The situation is difficult in the area of Kyslivka, where the enemy is trying to break through our defense and reach the Oskil River," Syrskyi said.

The general described the fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors as "the most intense and fierce."

Russian troops are reportedly trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops on a narrow section of the front between the settlements of Staromykhailivka and Berdychi.

Intense fighting is also taking place near the village of Ivanivske and the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi said. Russian forces are trying to "cling to the town at any cost," using modern equipment, he added.

Russia's offensive in Kharkiv Oblast in mid-May could be the first of several waves, and Russian forces may target the regional capital, Kharkiv, Zelensky said.

Governor: Around 100 civilians remain in Vovchansk, Russians have threatened to shoot them
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on May 20 that more than 10,500 civilians had been evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast amid the renewed Russian onslaught.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Denisova
11:05 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 7, injures 20.

Russian forces launched attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on May 23, killing at least seven people in Kharkiv and injuring at least 20, as well as at least 11 elsewhere in the oblast, as reported by local officials and a Kyiv Independent reporter.
10:50 AM

Russian media: Gerasimov's deputy detained over suspected bribery.

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff and head of the Main Directorate of Communications, was detained for allegedly receiving a large bribe, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 23, citing a court statement.
10:12 AM

Norway to further restrict entry for Russian tourists.

Russian citizens arriving in Norway for tourism and "other non-essential travel" will be rejected upon entry across the external border from May 29, the Norwegian government said. Exceptions will be granted in certain cases.
6:00 AM

PM Sunak announces UK general election.

Sunak's opponent, Labour MP Keir Starmer, is widely expected to win the July 4 vote. Starmer has pledged to continue the UK's support for Ukraine if elected.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 22, firing 30 times and causing at least 139 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.