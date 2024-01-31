Skip to content
Germany hands over IRIS-T anti-air missiles, armored vehicles, other equipment in latest delivery to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller January 31, 2024 2:39 PM 1 min read
A trade visitor looks at a Diehl IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft weapon system at the ILA International Aerospace Exhibition on June 22, 2022, in Brandenburg, Germany. (Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Germany handed over its latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine on Jan. 30, which included IRIS-T anti-air missiles, armored personnel carriers (APCs), military vehicles, and other equipment.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.

As of December 2023, Germany has committed more than 17 billion euros ($18.4 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

Germany's latest delivery of military equipment to Ukraine included an undisclosed number of IRIS-T missiles, 24 APCs, four tracked all-terrain armored vehicles, several thousand rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, 14 mine plows, three mine-clearing tanks, a naval mine clearance system, a Satcom surveillance system, and other equipment.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Jan. 23 that Germany would send Ukraine six Sea King Mk41 multi-purpose military helicopters and spare parts. Germany will also help train Ukrainian helicopter pilots, Pistorius said.

Earlier in January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told U.S. President Joe Biden that Berlin would unilaterally provide Ukraine with over 7 billion euros in military equipment in 2024.

Germany sends Skynex air defense system, other military aid to Ukraine
Germany handed over a Skynex air defense system, 10 Marder armored vehicles, ammunition for Leopard tanks, and other aid in its latest delivery to Ukraine, the German government announced on Jan. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
News Feed

3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
Ukraine news

12:40 PM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland arrives in Kyiv.

"Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
6:59 AM

Media: Biden arms Ukraine via Greece.

A U.S. legal authority known as Excess Defense Articles (EDA) allows the president to deem certain weapons systems surplus and transfer them to partner nations at a cheap price or without cost.
