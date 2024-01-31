Germany hands over IRIS-T anti-air missiles, armored vehicles, other equipment in latest delivery to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany handed over its latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine on Jan. 30, which included IRIS-T anti-air missiles, armored personnel carriers (APCs), military vehicles, and other equipment.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.

As of December 2023, Germany has committed more than 17 billion euros ($18.4 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

Germany's latest delivery of military equipment to Ukraine included an undisclosed number of IRIS-T missiles, 24 APCs, four tracked all-terrain armored vehicles, several thousand rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, 14 mine plows, three mine-clearing tanks, a naval mine clearance system, a Satcom surveillance system, and other equipment.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Jan. 23 that Germany would send Ukraine six Sea King Mk41 multi-purpose military helicopters and spare parts. Germany will also help train Ukrainian helicopter pilots, Pistorius said.

Earlier in January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told U.S. President Joe Biden that Berlin would unilaterally provide Ukraine with over 7 billion euros in military equipment in 2024.