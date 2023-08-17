Germany delivers 2 more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government announced on Aug. 17 the delivery of another military aid package to Ukraine, including two IRIS-T air defense systems and around 4,500 rounds of 155 mm ammunition.

This time Berlin handed over the launchers for the short-range SLS modification of IRIS-T, which can reach targets 12 kilometers away.

Earlier, Germany sent Ukraine two IRIS-T SLM air defense systems with a range of up to 40 kilometers.

The aid package also includes 10 ground surveillance radars GO12, four truck tractor trains, four semi-trailers, and eight load-handling trucks.

On Aug. 14, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that his country plans to provide Kyiv with 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in annual military aid until 2027.

Since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Germany's support amounted to $24 billion, according to Lindner.