Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukraine retrieved 2,500 POWs since start of Russian full-scale invasion

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2023 11:58 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on June 6, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a June 6 press conference that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has brought back about 2,500 prisoners of war, including about 370 civilians.

Ukraine doesn't know how many of its people are left in captivity since Russia doesn't share these numbers.

Ukraine's authorities continue their efforts to return its captured citizens home from Russian captivity.

On May 25, Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported that 106 captured Ukrainian Bakhmut defenders had been returned as part of a prisoner exchange.

Some 45 Azovstal defenders, including 10 officers, returned home on May 6.

Ombudsman: Ukrainian POWs, abducted children transferred through Belarus
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets confirmed during a press briefing that some Ukrainian prisoners of war and abducted children were transferred through the territory of Belarus, Ukrinform reported on May 31.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
