Zelensky: Ukraine retrieved 2,500 POWs since start of Russian full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a June 6 press conference that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has brought back about 2,500 prisoners of war, including about 370 civilians.

Ukraine doesn't know how many of its people are left in captivity since Russia doesn't share these numbers.

Ukraine's authorities continue their efforts to return its captured citizens home from Russian captivity.

On May 25, Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported that 106 captured Ukrainian Bakhmut defenders had been returned as part of a prisoner exchange.

Some 45 Azovstal defenders, including 10 officers, returned home on May 6.