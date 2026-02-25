KI logo
Politics

Zelensky, Trump hold phone call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva

1 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Zelensky, Trump hold phone call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva
U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands at a news conference following a meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with his American counterpart Donald Trump on Feb. 25, said Dmytro Lytvyn, Ukraine's presidential adviser.

The two leaders spoke a day before Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov is set to meet U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's adviser Jared Kushner in Geneva on Feb. 26.

They are expected to discuss a "prosperity package" to help Ukraine's economic recovery and preparations for a potential trilateral meeting with Russia in March.

Become a member – go ad‑free
Donald TrumpUkraineUnited States
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 25
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

Show More

Editors' Picks