Zelensky, Trump hold phone call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with his American counterpart Donald Trump on Feb. 25, said Dmytro Lytvyn, Ukraine's presidential adviser.

The two leaders spoke a day before Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov is set to meet U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's adviser Jared Kushner in Geneva on Feb. 26.

They are expected to discuss a "prosperity package" to help Ukraine's economic recovery and preparations for a potential trilateral meeting with Russia in March.