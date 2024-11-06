Zelensky to visit Hungary for European Political Community Summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to visit the European Political Community summit in Hungary on Nov. 7, where leaders will discuss security challenges in Europe amid Russia's ongoing war, he said in an evening address on Nov. 6.

The fifth meeting of the European Political Community will focus on Russia's full-scale invasion against Ukraine and the ongoing escalation in the Middle East among other things.

"We will discuss security challenges in Europe, as well as new opportunities for all partners," Zelensky said.

The meeting will take place a day after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election. President-elect Trump has repeatedly lambasted European NATO members for not investing enough in their defense capabilities and instead relying on the U.S. He also criticized U.S. aid for Ukraine, mocking Zelensky as the "greatest salesman on earth."

Zelensky was invited to the event by European Council President Charles Michel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Hungarian leader has dismissed Kyiv's victory plan and touted Moscow's talking points.

Ukraine's president is expected to meet with European leaders in Budapest and sign a number of deals.