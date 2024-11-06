Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Hungary, European Union, Ukraine, Viktor Orban
Edit post

Zelensky to visit Hungary for European Political Community Summit

by Kateryna Denisova November 6, 2024 8:57 PM
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during the European Council Summit on Oct. 17, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to visit the European Political Community summit in Hungary on Nov. 7, where leaders will discuss security challenges in Europe amid Russia's ongoing war, he said in an evening address on Nov. 6.

The fifth meeting of the European Political Community will focus on Russia's full-scale invasion against Ukraine and the ongoing escalation in the Middle East among other things.

"We will discuss security challenges in Europe, as well as new opportunities for all partners," Zelensky said.

The meeting will take place a day after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election. President-elect Trump has repeatedly lambasted European NATO members for not investing enough in their defense capabilities and instead relying on the U.S. He also criticized U.S. aid for Ukraine, mocking Zelensky as the "greatest salesman on earth."

Zelensky was invited to the event by European Council President Charles Michel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Hungarian leader has dismissed Kyiv's victory plan and touted Moscow's talking points.

Ukraine's president is expected to meet with European leaders in Budapest and sign a number of deals.

Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory
“I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

