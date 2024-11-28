Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Taxation, Parliament, Business, State budget, Russia, War
Edit post

Zelensky signs law on 'historic' tax increase

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 28, 2024 9:15 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a bill authorizing a major tax increase on Nov. 28, following more than a month of delay.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Oct. 10, will raise taxes by Hr 8 billion ($192 million) in 2024 and Hr 141 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2025, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.

The law is expected to come into effect on Dec. 1.

One of the provisions of the bill is an increase of the military tax — a sum levied from citizens to support the war effort — from 1.5% to 5%.

An amendment to the legislation left the military tax for military personnel at 1.5%.

The bill also introduces a military tax for self-employed persons and increases profit taxes for banks to 50% for 2024 and other financial institutions from 18% to 25% since January next year.

Zelensky also signed a bill on the state budget for 2025, passed by the parliament on Nov. 19.

All taxes of citizens and businesses will be directed to Ukraine's defense and security, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The state expects to get Hr 2 trillion ($48.2 billion) in revenues, while expenditures are planned at Hr 3.6 trillion ($86.8 billion) in 2025. The budget envisages spending Hr 2.2 trillion ($53 billion) on Ukraine's defense, which is 26.3% of the country's projected gross domestic product (GDP).

Shmyhal said in August that Ukraine faces a budget deficit of $35 billion next year, though foreign partners have pledged to cover roughly $20 billion of that sum.

The proposed tax increase is part of an effort to find additional sources of funding at home, which may also include increased domestic borrowing and measures to boost the number of jobs and wages.

Despite the dire budgetary situation, the bill has received criticism due to its potential repercussions on already difficult living conditions in the country.

Ukraine state-owned enterprises weekly — Issue 155
Editor’s Note: This is issue 155 of Ukrainian State-Owned Enterprises Weekly, covering events from Nov. 18-24, 2024. The Kyiv Independent is reposting it with permission. Corporate governance of SOEs State 2025 budget projects Hr 66.01 billion ($1.6 billion) in SOE net profit and dividends. On No…
The Kyiv IndependentUkrainian State-Owned Enterprises Weekly
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:15 PM

Zelensky signs law on 'historic' tax increase.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Oct. 10, will raise taxes by Hr 8 billion ($192,000) in 2024 and Hr 141 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2025, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.