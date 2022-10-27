Zelensky: Russia's alleged plans to retreat from Kherson are disinformation.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that Russian troops “are not ready” to withdraw from Kherson.

He argued that “this is disinformation intended to make us send troops there from other important locations.”

"Their most trained soldiers are in their positions, no one has left," Zelensky said. "We see it, and we don’t believe them”.

On Oct. 18, Kherson Oblast's illegal occupation government announced an organized relocation of Ukrainians to the Dnieper’s east bank.