Zelensky: Russia used over 4,000 missiles, Shahed drones, guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in March

Russia used over 4,000 missiles, Shahed drones, and guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in March, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 3.

Russian forces reportedly launched over 400 missiles of various types, 600 Shahed drones, and 3,000 guided aerial bombs.

"Ukrainian cities and villages are suffering from this terror," Zelensky said, emphasizing that Russia's attacks are overwhelmingly brutal for communities near the front line.

Zelensky also highlighted Russia's incessant attacks on Kharkiv, noting that Russian forces are now using aerial bombs to attack the city.

"This is daily abuse and pain, (there are) daily losses in the city," Zelensky said. "Destroyed critical infrastructure, daily destruction of residential buildings."

Russian forces have destroyed nearly all of Kharkiv's energy infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on April 1.

On March 29, the state-owned energy company Centrenergo reported that Russian troops had destroyed the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast during a recent large-scale attack.

Other recent attacks in Kharkiv include a March 30 attack, in which a glided projectile injured one person, and an attack on March 27, in which a glide munition killed a civilian and injured at least 19 others, including four children.

"This will not happen when Ukraine receives reliable air defense systems that can save the lives of our people and restore security to our cities. Patriot (air defense systems) in the hands of Ukrainians have proved that all forms of Russian terror can lose."