Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1

by Elsa Court March 30, 2024 11:47 PM 1 min read
Cars are moving along a dark street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 24, 2024, as the city is experiencing power outages following a Russian missile and drone attack on Kharkiv's power system. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. The city has come under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.

The air raid alert sounded in Kharkiv shortly after 9 p.m. local time.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that there is damage to windows in residential buildings in Shevchenkivskyi district.

"According to preliminary data, the occupiers again hit the civilian infrastructure with a guided projectile," Syniehubov said.

The same district came under attack on March 27, when Russia used a glide munition, killing one civilian man and injuring at least 19 others.

Author: Elsa Court
News Feed

11:47 PM

8:52 PM

Russia reportedly carries out mass deportations of migrants.

Russia is conducting raids on raids on dormitories and apartments known to house Central Asian migrants and is carrying out mass deportations in response to the recent terrorist attack on Moscow, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on March 30.
2:28 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 29, firing 25 times and causing at least 92 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
