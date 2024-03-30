Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. The city has come under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.

The air raid alert sounded in Kharkiv shortly after 9 p.m. local time.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that there is damage to windows in residential buildings in Shevchenkivskyi district.

"According to preliminary data, the occupiers again hit the civilian infrastructure with a guided projectile," Syniehubov said.

The same district came under attack on March 27, when Russia used a glide munition, killing one civilian man and injuring at least 19 others.