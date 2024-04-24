Zaluzhnyi to start new ambassador to UK role 'in a matter of weeks'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi will start his new role as Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K. in "a matter of weeks," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on April 24.

Speaking to KYIV24, Podolyak said some "logistical issues" still had to be resolved before Zaluzhnyi could take up his new position.

"As far as I understand, everything has been officially clarified," Podolyak said, adding: "He will officially be an ambassador, I mean in terms of the agrément (an agreement to receive a member of a diplomatic mission - edit.) and protocol procedures through the Foreign Ministry."

Zaluzhnyi lost his job as the commander-in-chief on Feb. 8 when President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place, following months of speculation about a rift in Ukraine's leadership. Zaluzhnyi had led the country's military since July 2021.

Zaluzhnyi's dismissal followed multiple stories by Ukrainian and foreign media outlets, citing anonymous sources in the government, that Zelensky was set to fire the chief commander.

The decision sparked an emotional public debate, as Zaluzhnyi is widely popular with both the military and the population due to his role in leading the resistance against Russia.

Shortly before officially announcing the dismissal, Zelensky thanked Zaluzhnyi for his service in a Telegram post, adding that the ex-chief commander would remain a "part of the team."