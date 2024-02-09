Skip to content
Zelensky grants Hero of Ukraine award to Zaluzhnyi, Budanov

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2024 12:20 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi pose for a photo shared by the two on Feb. 8, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky conferred the Hero of Ukraine award, the highest national decoration in Ukraine, to former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhyni, according to a presidential decree from Feb. 8.

The announcement came shortly after the dismissal of Zaluzhyni from his more than two-year tenure as Ukraine's chief commander. He was replaced by Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Zaluzhyni received the award "for distinguished personal merits in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and selfless service to the Ukrainian people."

He received the award together with the Order of the Gold Star, which is commonly granted to military personnel along with the title Hero of Ukraine. Over 800 people have been granted the title since it was created in 1998.

The Hero of Ukraine award with the Golden Star was also awarded to Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), on the same day.

Zaluzhnyi's dismissal followed multiple reports by Ukrainian and foreign media outlets, citing anonymous sources in the government, that Zelensky was set to fire the chief commander.

The decision sparked emotional public debate, as Zaluzhnyi is widely popular with both the military and the population and is considered a hero due to his role in leading the resistance against Russia.

A December 2023 poll showed that Zaluzhnyi has a 92% trust rating, making him the country's most trusted military leader, and that an overwhelming majority (72%) of Ukrainians would disapprove of him being replaced.

Shortly before officially announcing the dismissal, Zelensky tanked Zaluzhnyi for his service in a Telegram post, adding that the ex-chief commander would remain a "part of the team."

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine news

8:56 AM

Russia claims it destroyed 19 drones over 4 regions, Black Sea.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that its air defense "shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast, five over Bryansk Oblast, four over Orlov Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and six over the Black Sea" overnight on Feb. 9.
8:08 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the Cape of Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk region, the Air Force reported on Feb. 9.
5:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.
12:44 AM

US announces ban on import of Russian diamonds.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Feb. 8 imposed a ban on non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia, prohibiting their export regardless of whether they were processed in Russia or substantially transformed in a third country.
