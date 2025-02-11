Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Peace Negotiations, Kursk Oblast, Kursk, Kursk incursion
Edit post

Ukraine could trade territory in potential peace talks with Russia, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 11, 2025 5:27 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he planned to exchange territories if U.S. President Donald Trump succeeds in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, according to an interview with The Guardian published on Feb. 11.

Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast in August 2024, initially capturing around 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of territory. While Ukrainian forces have since lost roughly half that area, they recently advanced 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in the region in a new offensive.

The Ukrainian military continues to hold Russian territory that could play "an important part" in future negotiations, Zelensky previously said.

"We will swap one territory for another," Zelensky told The Guardian, without specifying which Russian-occupied land Ukraine would seek in return.

"I don't know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority," he said.

Talk of ending Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has increased as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

The new administration aims to end Russia's war against Ukraine 100 days from inauguration, Keith Kellogg, Trump's special Ukraine peace envoy, said on Jan. 8.

According to sources in Ukraine's President's Office, cited by RBC-Ukraine, Kellogg will visit Ukraine on Feb. 20 after the Munich Security Conference.

On Feb. 7, the U.S. president revealed he aims to meet Zelensky in Washington the following week. He also recently said that the U.S. wants access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals in exchange for aid. Zelensky has responded that Kyiv is open to mining deals with partners.

Trump has also allegedly spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war. The U.S. president told the New York Post he had a concrete plan to end the war, adding, "I hope it's fast. Every day, people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing."

Ukraine ‘may be Russian someday,’ Trump suggests while announcing $500 billion rare earth ‘agreement’
“They (Ukraine) may make a deal. They may not make a deal... But we’re going to have all this money in (Ukraine) and I say, I want it back,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:22 PM

Russia records worst-ever ranking in key corruption index.

Transparency International highlighted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has further entrenched authoritarianism, with the Kremlin suppressing dissent, redirecting resources to its military agenda, and eliminating independent voices.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.