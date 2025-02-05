Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast may become 'important part' of negotiation process, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces' operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast may become an "important part" of the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 5 after a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Lammy in Kyiv, Ukrinform reported.

Zelensky previously concurred that Kyiv would seek an end to the war this year but urged partners to help Ukraine negotiate from the position of strength.

In a surprise turn, the Ukrainian president also recently acknowledged the possibility of sitting at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin to achieve peace.

"You will see what conditions the Russians will have for Ukraine regarding the Kursk direction when we reach a diplomatic settlement of the war's end. This was a crucial step," Zelensky said.

"I don't like to use words like 'historic.' Ukraine's whole life, its struggle, is probably a historical path, and so I will not use this word in relation to this operation. But it was definitely very important," the president added.

Zelensky mentioned that Feb. 6 will mark exactly six months since Ukraine launched its incursion in Kursk Oblast.

The president added that Ukrainian forces "are steadily keeping the situation (under control) there and will continue to do so" when the Russian army suffers "heavy losses."

Zelensky also noted that several important targets had been hit by Ukraine with long-range weapons in Kursk Oblast.

"I think that they (Russian forces) will not be able to push us out of this territory shortly, and this is like a magnet that keeps 60,000 of their military in this area today," the president said.

Talk of ending Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has increased as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

The new administration aims to end Russia's war against Ukraine 100 days from inauguration, Keith Kellogg, Trump's special Ukraine peace envoy, said on Jan. 8.

Trump's team may present a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference next week, according to Bloomberg.