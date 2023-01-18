Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky on Brovary helicopter crash: ‘Every death is the result of war’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 8:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a video address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the helicopter crash that killed 14 people, including the top leadership of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, wasn’t “just an accident.”

When asked by the interviewer if he was worried about potential threats to his personal security, Zelensky responded, “I’m not worried. I have nothing to add.”

“I believe, given my experience with war and the current state of our society, that this was not an accident -- it was the war. War is not limited to the battlefield -- it has many fronts. There are no mere accidents. Everything that happens is the result of war,” Zelensky said.

The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary on the morning of Jan. 18.

The top leadership of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry’s secretary, Yuriy Lubkovych, died.

According to the State Emergency Service, the crash killed 14 people, including a child.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko announced a three-day mourning period in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, following the incident.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to announce details regarding the cause of the crash.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
