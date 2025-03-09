Zelensky not grateful for US aid, Trump claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of being ungrateful for American military assistance in an interview with Fox News on March 9.

Washington stopped providing military aid and intelligence to Kyiv in the wake of a contentious White House meeting on Feb. 28, during which Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky for not sufficiently thanking the United States.

In an interview with the conservative media outlet Fox News, Trump again lambasted Zelensky's supposed lack of gratitude and blamed former U.S. President Joe Biden for liberally dispensing funds to Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion.

"(Zelensky) took money out of this country under Biden like candy from a baby," Trump claimed.

"It was so easy. With that same attitude. I just don't think he's grateful."

Trump did not say whether or not he would resume U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

U.S. officials, including a senior member of the Trump administration, reportedly told NBC News that Trump does not plan to resume aid and intelligence sharing, even if Kyiv and Washington sign a deal on critical minerals.

Trump wants to see a change in Zelensky's approach to peace talks with Russia and a willingness to make concessions — including surrendering Russian-occupied territories to Moscow, officials said.

Following the Oval Office confrontation and military aid freeze, Zelensky issued a statement expressing his readiness to participate in peace negotiations and "work under President Trump's strong leadership."

U.S. and Ukrainian delegations are planning to meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11 to discuss the framework for a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

An agreement betweenthe U.S. and Ukraine on natural resources remains stalled as Trump seeks a "bigger, better deal," CBS News reported on March 4.

In the meantime, the pause on U.S. intelligence sharing has left Ukrainian cities more vulnerable to Russian aerial strikes. The New York Times (NYT) reported on March 6 that the freeze could affect crucial warnings about incoming Russian drones and missiles.

In the week following the freeze, Russia has launched deadly missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih and Dopropillia, killing 15 people and injuring over 80.