Ramstein summit, NATO, Mark Rutte
Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 9, 2025 8:42 PM
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Jan. 9 (President of Ukraine / Official website)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Jan. 9 to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense and obtaining Western funding for the country's arms production.

"The common task of our partners is to ensure a strong position for Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace. Today, we also discussed how NATO's platform can be used to reach this goal," Zelensky said.

Rutte reiterated the alliance's unwavering support for Kyiv.

"NATO is committed to continuing our support as you defend yourselves and fight tirelessly for the freedom we all hold dear," he said.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.

Zelensky also met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, focusing on battlefield dynamics, the evolving role of drones, and Ukraine's needs for various drone types.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), formed in April 2022 and comprising 57 countries, including all 32 NATO members, coordinates international military aid to Ukraine.

This meeting is expected to be the last in its current format before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Jan. 8.

During the meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a $500 million aid package for Ukraine, which includes air defense missiles, ammunition, and equipment for F-16 fighter jets.

Zelensky is also scheduled for bilateral meetings during the summit, continuing efforts to bolster international support for Ukraine as the country seeks a stronger defense position and a pathway toward a just peace

4,000 North Korean troops killed or wounded fighting against Ukraine, Zelensky claims
“Putin is not just maintaining his investment in aggression. He’s doubling down. He’s even started hiring soldiers from North Korea to keep this war going,” Zelensky said.
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.