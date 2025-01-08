Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ramstein summit, Poland, United States
Edit post

Next Ramstein meeting may be its last, Polish defense minister says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 8, 2025 4:58 PM 2 min read
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz in Poland on March 15, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced on Jan. 8 his participation in the upcoming Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting on Jan. 9, hinting that it could be the group's last meeting in the current format.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the format might change after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. Trump has signalled his intention to break with the current U.S. strategy concerning Ukraine.

The UDCG consists of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that convenes at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"I believe NATO should take on a greater burden," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, citing its expanded role in activities such as defending Polish Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport, a key logistics hub for resupplying Ukraine.

The Jan. 9 meeting will focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities through 2027, including air force, armor, artillery, drone, de-mining, missile defense, and maritime security needs, according to a Pentagon statement on Jan. 7.

Kosiniak-Kamysz praised U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the architect of the Ramstein format, for his steadfast support of Poland, U.S. troop presence in the country, and aid to Ukraine.

"This (Ramstein) format is broader than NATO, and its success is thanks to Austin’s leadership," he said.

NATO has already begun transitioning to greater involvement, with member states agreeing in June to pass partial control of weapons supply coordination to Kyiv — a move aimed at ensuring continuity under shifting U.S. leadership, according to Politico.

Trump’s plans for the UDCG remain unclear, though his comments blaming President Joe Biden for provoking Russia’s invasion by supporting Ukraine’s NATO aspirations have stirred debate.

The incoming administration has yet to provide a detailed framework for its proposed ceasefire negotiations or changes to military aid programs.

The Jan. 9 meeting will serve as a pivotal moment for international efforts to sustain Ukraine's defense amid uncertainty over U.S. policy shifts.

Upcoming Ramstein summit to focus on supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities through 2027, Pentagon says, as Trump inauguration looms
The Jan. 9 Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will focus primarily on supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities in establishing a “credible deterrent force” through 2027, the Pentagon said on Jan. 7.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:10 PM
Interview

Garry Kasparov on modern Russian empire.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan discusses with Garry Kasparov, Russian chess grandmaster and political activist based in the U.S., the current state of Russia, its continued pursuit of empire and the failures of the Russian opposition to create meaningful change.
9:29 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day.

Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Air defenses shot down 41 drones over nine different oblasts, while 22 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, three flew to Russia, and one to Belarus, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.