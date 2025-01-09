Skip to content
Biden administration unveils its final $500 million aid package for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek January 9, 2025 1:41 PM 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun at The Pentagon on October 30, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia. (Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Jan. 9 a $500 million aid package for Ukraine, including air defense missiles, ammunition, and equipment for F-16 fighter jets.

The package was unveiled at the Ramstein summit in Germany. It is expected to be the final U.S. defense tranche provided by the Biden administration before Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump's imminent return to the White House has caused concern about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine, as the president-elect has often criticized the Biden administration's assistance provided to Kyiv.

The incoming U.S. leadership changes have also cast doubt on the future of the Ramstein-format Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of 57 countries that has been coordinating aid for Ukraine since April 2022.

"Month after month, members of this Contact Group have helped provide, produce, and sustain the systems and the munitions that Ukraine needs," Austin said in his address to the meeting alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"So we must not let up. That's why I am announcing today another Presidential Drawdown Authority package, valued at approximately $500 million.

"It includes additional missiles for Ukrainian air defense, more ammunition, and more air-to-ground munitions and other equipment to support Ukraine's F-16s."

‘It would be crazy to drop the ball now’ — Zelensky urges continued unity, support for Ukraine at Ramstein
President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings during the summit, which could be the group’s last meeting in the current format.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
