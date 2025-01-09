Skip to content
North Korea
4,000 North Korean troops killed or wounded fighting against Ukraine, Zelensky claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 9, 2025 6:18 PM 2 min read
North Korean military officers march during a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin, on June 19, 2024, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Contributor/Getty Images)
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine have suffered 4,000 casualties, both wounded and killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Jan. 9 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Interfax Ukraine reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

The claim comes as North Korea has deepened its military ties with Moscow. Dorothy Camille Shea, the U.S. deputy ambassador to the U.N., said on Jan. 8 that more than 12,000 North Korean troops were in Russia.

"Putin is not just maintaining his investment in aggression. He's doubling down. He's even started hiring soldiers from North Korea to keep this war going," Zelensky said.

"North Korea is learning modern methods of warfare. They do not value their people. They have lost 4,000 people so far."

North Korea's involvement is seen as mutually beneficial for Pyongyang and Moscow. Shea warned that North Korea is gaining "valuable combat experience" and receiving Russian military equipment and technology, which could enhance its capacity to wage war.

Pyongyang reportedly deployed its troops to Kursk Oblast last fall to help counter a surprise Ukrainian incursion launched on Aug. 6. Ukrainian forces have continued to fight in the region, seeking to retain it as leverage for future negotiations with Russia.

In his Jan. 5 interview with Lex Fridman, Zelensky also warned that Pyongyang could send an additional 30,000–40,000 troops to the front.

‘It would be crazy to drop the ball now’ — Zelensky urges continued unity, support for Ukraine at Ramstein
President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings during the summit, which could be the group’s last meeting in the current format.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
