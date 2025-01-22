Zelensky touts Ukraine's potential in meeting with global investors at Davos forum

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met leading American and European executives and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, emphasizing Ukraine's investment potential and the importance of international support in achieving a just peace.

Participants discussed avenues to support Ukraine's war effort and economic recovery, with Zelensky spotlighting the advancements of Ukraine's defense sector, according to a statement published to the president's website.

"Ukraine has produced millions of kamikaze and reconnaissance drones, and it even uses them in logistics to deliver water, food, and medicine. These innovations will benefit not just wartime efforts but also peacetime applications," Zelensky said at the meeting.

The meeting was part of the forum's "Big Business Leaders to Ukraine" panel, which included Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Zelensky's statement did not disclose the names of the investors who attended the meeting.

"Investments in Ukraine, our defense industry, support for our economy, development of the agricultural sector, energy, and education, along with maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia, were the key topics of our important conversation," Zelensky wrote on Telegram after the meeting.

The discussions also extended to cooperation in agriculture, education, and energy, with attendees pledging continued investments to create jobs and facilitate Ukraine's post-war recovery, Zelensky's official website says.

Ukraine's delegation at Davos this year has sought to highlight the country's economic potential and investment appeal, framing the country as a "prize, not a burden." Events held at the Ukraine House, the country's pavilion at the forum, have focused on Ukraine's vast natural resources, and defense and agricultural sectors.

The delegation's website says Ukraine holds $26 trillion in mineral wealth, including one-third of Europe's lithium reserves and significant gas reserves.

0:00 / 1× President Volodymyr Zelensky met with top executives and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22 (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

The Davos forum, themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," has gathered 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including 60 world leaders.

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, speaking to Bloomberg on Jan. 22 on the sidelines of the forum, noted that foreign companies are ready to invest in Ukraine but require robust security guarantees to mitigate military risks.

"They need a guarantee — like NATO membership, a military presence, or anti-missile systems to protect industrial zones and cities," she said.

Ukraine's defense industry has expanded sixfold in the past year, and the country is ready to promote projects in reconstruction, defense, and resource extraction, including uranium deposits critical for reducing European reliance on China and Russia, Svyrydenko said.

Zelensky's administration is reportedly exploring partnerships with the newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, particularly in processing and extracting rare earth minerals.

With Trump's business experience and Ukraine's wealth of resources, Kyiv is hoping to secure deals that bolster economic recovery and strengthen global support for its post-war future.