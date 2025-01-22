Skip to content
Zelensky meets German opposition leader, Israeli president at Davos forum

by Martin Fornusek January 22, 2025 12:38 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meeting Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor candidate of the CDU/CSU alliance (R), on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky separately met with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz and Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 22.

Talks between Zelensky and Merz focused on "necessary efforts and coordinated actions with allies to achieve a just and lasting peace," the Presidential Office said.

Merz is the chancellor candidate of the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the parliamentary elections in February. The German politician, who met Zelensky in Kyiv last December, has urged Berlin to provide more decisive support to Ukraine and supported the provision of long-range Taurus missiles.

Speaking to Merz in Davos, Zelensky "underscored the critical importance of Germany approving an additional 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion) defense support package for Ukraine."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has blocked the approval of additional funds for Ukraine unless they are paid through additional borrowing, drawing criticism from his coalition partners.

Merz's party, whose support is crucial for passing the funding since Scholz's coalition lost the majority in the parliament, backed the additional funding for Ukraine but insisted the federal budget can cover it without abandoning the debt break.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meeting Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2025. (Presidential Office)

During his meeting with the Israeli president, Zelensky highlighted "shared challenges facing their nations and agreed on areas for future cooperation, particularly in the field of security."

Ukraine has sought to secure Israel's backing in the war with Moscow, arguing that the Russian-Iranian alliance presents a shared enemy to both Kyiv and Tel Aviv. The outreach has been largely unsuccessful, with Israel staying out of the Russia-Ukraine war while fighting its own conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Ukrainian president also said that Ukraine understands "the pain of having loved ones held in captivity and share the joy when people return home from captivity."

The Palestinian militant group Hamas recently released three Israeli hostages in the first phase of a ceasefire deal between the group and Tel Aviv.

Israel proposes sending seized Russian weapons in Lebanon to Ukraine, deputy FM says
Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel proposed transferring Russian weapons seized by Israel in Lebanon to Ukraine during a Jan. 21 meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk, Ukraine’s embassy reported.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

12:08 PM

Ukraine's NATO prospects depend on Trump, Zelensky says.

"Everything depends on the United States. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO," President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Davos.
12:59 AM

Supervisory board extends arms procurement head's contract, initiates audit following proposed merger.

The contract extensions comes after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov walked back on plans to merge the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator into one agency, following a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards established "to perform their tasks and supporting their independence and anti-corruption policies."
