Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Argentina joins Ramstein format in support of Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 13, 2024 2:27 PM 1 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on June 13, 2024 at the opening of the 23rd Ramstein-format summit that Argentina became a new member of the initiative. (Lloyd Austin/Twitter)
Argentina has joined the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that meets regularly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on June 13 at the opening of the 23rd Ramstein-format summit.

The U.S.-led group comprises over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, and gathers at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Argentina's Defense Minister Luis Petri is representing the country at the new meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.  

"Fortunately, support for Ukraine is growing and not weighing," Austin said.

The partners are expected to discuss the strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses capabilities, including with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. The meeting is held amid Kyiv's increasingly dire need for air defenses, facing heavy Russian aerial attacks against cities and the energy grid.

In late May, Argentina joined the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

According to the reports, Argentina's President Javier Milei may visit Kyiv in June, making it the first visit by a South American leader to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Ukrainian survivor of Russian torture files legal complaint in Argentina
Argentina’s constitution allows for trials on “international crimes, including crimes against humanity and war crimes, irrespective of where they took place,” on the basis of universal jurisdiction, TRP said in a press release.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:18 AM

Italy to host 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy is prepared to host and organize the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2025, according to the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
11:52 PM

US sanctions pro-Russian Moldovan governor.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Evghenia Gutul, the governor of Moldova's Gagauzia region, for her ties to pro-Russian oligarch and politician Ilan Shor, the U.S. Treasury announced on June 12.
