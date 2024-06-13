Argentina joins Ramstein format in support of Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Argentina has joined the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that meets regularly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on June 13 at the opening of the 23rd Ramstein-format summit.

The U.S.-led group comprises over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, and gathers at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Argentina's Defense Minister Luis Petri is representing the country at the new meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"Fortunately, support for Ukraine is growing and not weighing," Austin said.

The partners are expected to discuss the strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses capabilities, including with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. The meeting is held amid Kyiv's increasingly dire need for air defenses, facing heavy Russian aerial attacks against cities and the energy grid.

In late May, Argentina joined the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

According to the reports, Argentina's President Javier Milei may visit Kyiv in June, making it the first visit by a South American leader to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war.