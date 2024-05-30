Skip to content
Argentina joins coalition for the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2024 8:37 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Dmytro Larin/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Argentina has joined the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, Ukraine's chief ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, said on May 29.

At least 19,500 Ukrainian children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 have been returned home, according to the Ukrainian government's Children of War database.

A Ukrainian delegation, headed by presidential adviser Daria Herasymchuk, visited Argentina last week as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA project. The visit was organized by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

"I am sincerely grateful to Argentina for its support and for this important decision!" Lubinets said on his Telegram channel.

"Despite the long distance between us, our values are close when it comes to bringing back all the deported children."

In March, it was reported that Argentina's President Javier Milei may visit Kyiv in June, making it the first visit by a South American leader to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
