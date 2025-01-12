Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Serbia, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Trump Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Serbian president offers to host Trump-Putin meeting in Belgrade

by Abbey Fenbert January 12, 2025 11:06 PM 2 min read
Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's president, addresses the nation from his office in Belgrade, Serbia, on Jan. 10, 2025. (Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Serbia will officially offer to host the upcoming meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in a television broadcast on Jan. 12.

Trump announced on Jan. 9 that plans for a meeting with Putin were already underway, but no concrete details have been made public.

Belgrade is ready to host the future meeting and can guarantee appropriate security for both leaders, Vucic told the Serbian Broadcasting Corporation (RTS).

"(Serbia) is the country where President Trump had the greatest support in all of Europe," Vucic said.

"There is no country that can compare to Serbia in terms of the level of support for President Trump. ... And on the other hand, it is a country where President Putin is still very, very popular. So, I think that this is a place on the globe that would be extremely suitable for both of them."

Serbia is well-suited to host Trump and Putin because it is not a member of any military alliances, such as NATO, Vucic said.

Serbia maintains a friendly attitude toward Russia and has refused to join international sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, Vucic has called Ukraine a "friendly country" and previously affirmed that Crimea and Donbas are Ukrainian sovereign territories.

Switzerland has also put itself forward as a potential site for the Trump-Putin talks. Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the Swiss Foreign Ministry, told Swiss media on Jan. 12 that Switzerland had already communicated its willingness to host the meeting.

The framework of the upcoming meeting is still being determined, incoming U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on Jan. 12. A phone call between Trump and Putin to work out the details is expected "in the coming days and weeks."

The Kremlin has said a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders will have to wait until after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Putin to push for barring Ukraine’s NATO accession in expected talks with Trump, FT reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main goals in any peace negotiations include prohibiting Ukraine from ever entering NATO and reducing allied military presence in the eastern flank, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 10, citing a former Kremlin official and a source who discussed the matter with…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Switzerland ready to host Trump-Putin meeting.

Switzerland has expressed its readiness to host a high-level meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the Swiss Foreign Ministry, told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
6:40 AM

Transnistria eases blackouts amid gas shortage.

Authorities in Moldova's Russian-controlled region of Transnistria announced on Jan. 11 that energy-saving measures have allowed them to ease restrictions caused by a halt of Russian gas supplies.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.