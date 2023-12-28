Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky holds call with Pope Francis, discusses peace formula

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2023 9:45 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: President Volodymyr Zelensky, Nov. 15, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with Pope Francis and discussed Ukraine's peace formula, Zelensky said during his evening address on Dec. 28.

Zelensky first announced the 10-point "peace formula" in November 2022. The peace plan calls for the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Russian territory, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The formula also calls for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

"I have just spoken with His Holiness Pope Francis to express gratitude for his Christmas greetings to Ukraine and Ukrainians, for his wishes for peace, a just peace for all of us," Zelensky said.

In his Christmas message, Pope Francis encouraged prayers for peace and stability in countries, including Ukraine.

"We discussed our joint work on the Peace Formula, more than 80 states are already involved," according to Zelensky. "I am grateful to the Vatican for supporting our work."

Zelensky met Pope Francis during a visit to the Vatican in May, where they spoke for over half an hour.

The Kremlin ruled out peace talks with Ukraine on Dec. 21. Ukrainian and Western leaders have repeatedly said that they do not believe Russia is interested in good-faith peace negotiations.

Tusk holds first phone call with Zelensky since becoming Polish PM
The Polish parliament elected Donald Tusk as the prime minister on Dec. 11, ending the eight-year rule of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS). He was sworn in as prime minister on Dec. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.