Tusk holds first phone call with Zelensky since becoming Polish PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky and newly elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have had their first official phone call, Zelensky said on Dec. 14.

The Polish parliament elected Donald Tusk as prime minister on Dec. 11, ending the eight-year rule of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS). He was formally sworn in as prime minister on Dec. 13.

Returning to his third term in office, Tusk pledged to restore relations with the EU and to calm ties with Ukraine following several rocky months.

Noting that the phone call took place while he was visiting Norway, Zelensky said he congratulated Tusk on "his appointment and the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relations."

The president heard "genuine words of support" from Tusk and expressed optimism that Ukraine could work with his government to "expedite the resolution of all outstanding issues in our relations in a mutually beneficial manner," he said.

Zelensky also invited Tusk to visit Kyiv when possible.

Their phone call came ahead of the EU summit on Dec. 14-15, in which several critical decisions for Ukraine will be voted on, including approving the beginning of official talks on Ukraine's EU accession and a 50 billion euro ($54.04 billion) financial aid package.

Further military aid from the EU for Ukraine will also be discussed, as well as the 12th package of EU sanctions.