Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Tusk holds first phone call with Zelensky since becoming Polish PM

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2023 10:04 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12, 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and newly elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have had their first official phone call, Zelensky said on Dec. 14.

The Polish parliament elected Donald Tusk as prime minister on Dec. 11, ending the eight-year rule of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS). He was formally sworn in as prime minister on Dec. 13.

Returning to his third term in office, Tusk pledged to restore relations with the EU and to calm ties with Ukraine following several rocky months.

Noting that the phone call took place while he was visiting Norway, Zelensky said he congratulated Tusk on "his appointment and the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relations."

The president heard "genuine words of support" from Tusk and expressed optimism that Ukraine could work with his government to "expedite the resolution of all outstanding issues in our relations in a mutually beneficial manner," he said.

Zelensky also invited Tusk to visit Kyiv when possible.

Their phone call came ahead of the EU summit on Dec. 14-15, in which several critical decisions for Ukraine will be voted on, including approving the beginning of official talks on Ukraine's EU accession and a 50 billion euro ($54.04 billion) financial aid package.

Further military aid from the EU for Ukraine will also be discussed, as well as the 12th package of EU sanctions.

Tusk’s return brings stability to relations with Ukraine, but economic challenges persist
The new Polish government, led by Donald Tusk, officially took office on Dec. 13, marking the end of the eight-year rule of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party. Tusk, who previously served two consecutive terms until 2014, returned with a commitment to mend Warsaw’s ties with the EU and
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.