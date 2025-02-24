The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv, Ukraine, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

Zelensky sent Trump list of all 'ceasefires' violated by Russia

by Martin Fornusek February 24, 2025 11:38 AM 2 min read
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) after a meeting at the Elysée Palace in Paris, France, on Dec. 7, 2024. (Mathilde Kaczkowski /Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 24 he had provided U.S. President Donald Trump with a list of all ceasefires violated by Russia, warning against a quick peace deal without clear security guarantees.

"Peace cannot be concluded in an hour, a day, today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow," Zelensky said in an address to world leaders at the Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv.

"When General (Keith) Kellogg was in Kyiv, I handed him and the U.S. president a document with all the ceasefires, along with specific dates, that Russia had violated."

According to Ukraine's president, Russia has violated 25 ceasefires since the start of its aggression in 2014.

Zelensky's comments come amid growing concerns that Trump is seeking to sideline Ukraine and Europe in possible peace negotiations to cut a deal with Russia.

U.S. and Russian delegates held talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 without Ukraine's participation, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Feb. 25. While no specific plans for a peace deal were announced, Trump's diplomatic outreach to Moscow comes hand-in-hand with his increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Ukraine and Zelensky.

The U.S. president has lambasted Zelensky as a "dictator without elections," echoing Russian propaganda narratives about the latter's legitimacy. Trump's aides have also been pushing Kyiv to sign a deal on Ukraine's natural resources, which Zelensky said provides no security guarantees in return.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that a swift ceasefire deal without strong security guarantees, such as continued military support or NATO membership, would give Russia time to regain strength and resume its aggression at a later date.

"Therefore, peace must be based on balanced diplomacy and clear security guarantees," Zelensky said at the summit.

Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian refinery in Ryazan Oblast for 3rd time in 2025
The Ryazan Oil Refining Company’s facility was previously struck overnight on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:24 PM

US envoy suggests Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close.

The United States is reportedly nearing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. He said that any potential deal would require both territorial and economic concessions from both sides.
5:22 PM

Defense Minister: Ukraine has alternatives to Starlink system.

Umerov did not specify what the alternatives were or go into details about the discussions. Last month, the Digital Transformation Ministry told the Kyiv Independent that Starlinks were still a critical part of communication on the frontline and that a new order was underway.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.