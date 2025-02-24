Zelensky sent Trump list of all 'ceasefires' violated by Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 24 he had provided U.S. President Donald Trump with a list of all ceasefires violated by Russia, warning against a quick peace deal without clear security guarantees.

"Peace cannot be concluded in an hour, a day, today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow," Zelensky said in an address to world leaders at the Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv.

"When General (Keith) Kellogg was in Kyiv, I handed him and the U.S. president a document with all the ceasefires, along with specific dates, that Russia had violated."

According to Ukraine's president, Russia has violated 25 ceasefires since the start of its aggression in 2014.

Zelensky's comments come amid growing concerns that Trump is seeking to sideline Ukraine and Europe in possible peace negotiations to cut a deal with Russia.

U.S. and Russian delegates held talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 without Ukraine's participation, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Feb. 25. While no specific plans for a peace deal were announced, Trump's diplomatic outreach to Moscow comes hand-in-hand with his increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Ukraine and Zelensky.

The U.S. president has lambasted Zelensky as a "dictator without elections," echoing Russian propaganda narratives about the latter's legitimacy. Trump's aides have also been pushing Kyiv to sign a deal on Ukraine's natural resources, which Zelensky said provides no security guarantees in return.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that a swift ceasefire deal without strong security guarantees, such as continued military support or NATO membership, would give Russia time to regain strength and resume its aggression at a later date.

"Therefore, peace must be based on balanced diplomacy and clear security guarantees," Zelensky said at the summit.