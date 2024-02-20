Zelensky, first lady pay tribute to activists killed during EuroMaidan Revolution

This audio is created with AI assistance

Commemorating the 10th anniversary, President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska on Feb. 20 in Kyiv paid tribute to the "Heavenly Hundred," the activists killed during the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014.

During the revolution that began due to pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych's refusal to sign an association agreement with the EU, over 100 people were killed by security forces between January and February 2014, most of them on Feb. 20.

The revolution culminated in Yanukovych fleeing to Russia and a wave of policy changes and reforms aimed at anchoring Ukraine's pro-Western, pro-democracy direction.

Since 2015, Feb. 20 has been commemorated as the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

"Ten years ago, they tried to kill Ukrainians in their own country, in their own capital, just for the peaceful choice to be themselves and be free," Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.

"But 10 years ago, we stood up and are still standing. The hundred and hundreds, heavenly and living, defenders of our right to exist! Thank you for everything!"

Since the revolution took place a decade ago, over 30 people have been charged with committing crimes against protesters, five of whom have received sentences from the court.

The Prosecutor General's Office said on Feb. 19 that violence against participants in the revolution was committed by Ukrainian law enforcement officers under Russia's guidance.