President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 5 issued a decree to fire Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk Oblast.

Online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources, that Kyrylenko would be appointed as head of the Anti-Monopoly Committee.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos party, also said on Sept. 2 that Kyrylenko would head the antitrust regulator.

Kyrylenko became the governor of Donetsk Oblast in 2019.