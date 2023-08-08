Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Dutch PM vows to look into ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defense in a phone call with Zelensky

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 8, 2023 4:27 PM 2 min read
Portuguese Air Force F-16 fighter jets during NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission in Lithuanian airspace near Siauliai on May 23, 2023. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 8, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands is "looking into what else we can do to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses" to protect civilians from Russian attacks.

Rutte said that one way his country was already providing assistance was by working with partners to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.

During a previous phone call with Rutte on July 8, Zelensky said that he had confirmed the dates when Ukrainian pilots would begin their training, though the date itself was not disclosed.

On Aug. 5, Politico reported that the first group of eight Ukrainian pilots fluent in English that will participate in F-16 training has been identified. Twenty more pilots with minimal English skills are available to start language instruction in the U.K. within the month, according to the report.

Rutte said on Aug. 8 that he condemned the "unrelenting, random and brutal" Russian attacks which target Ukrainian civilians and food stocks, and underscored his country's continued support for Ukraine.

Zelensky, meanwhile, wrote that he spoke with Rutte about the situation on the battlefield and outlined the current defense needs, including artillery, armored vehicles, and air defense systems to protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Rutte also congratulated Zelensky on"the successful meeting in Saudi Arabia," which representatives from the Netherlands attended. Rutte added that it is "important to continue talking about peace in Ukraine with this broad group of countries."

Zelensky said that the two leaders "exchanged positive assessments" of the meeting in Saudi Arabia and discussed the next steps in preparing for the Global Peace Summit.

The talks in Jeddah, which were hosted by Saudi Arabia upon the invitation of Zelensky, gathered diplomats and national security advisors from over 40 countries around the world.

The countries, which did not include Russia, met to voice their position and vision on the implementation of Ukraine's peace formula, a 10-point peace plan Zelensky announced in November 2022 at the G20 summit.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Russia hits Ukraine with missiles that once belonged to Ukraine
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond,…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.