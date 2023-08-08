Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US State Department: 'Productive' that China attended peace talks

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 8, 2023 11:49 AM 2 min read
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington, United States, May 22, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a press briefing on Aug. 7, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that it was "productive that China attended" discussions on peace in Ukraine held in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 5-6.

"We have long said that it would be productive for China to play a role in ending the war in Ukraine," as long as the state respected Ukrainian territorial integrity, Miller added.

However, he said that he could not comment on Beijing's motivation for sending a representative to the talks, but believed that it is "productive for any country to come and hear directly from Ukraine."

The talks in Jeddah, which were hosted by Saudi Arabia upon the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, gathered diplomats and national security advisors from over 40 countries around the world.

The countries, which did not include Russia, met to voice their position and vision on the the implementation of Ukraine's peace formula, a 10-point peace plan Zelensky announced in November 2022 at the G20 summit.

The summit comes as Russia and the West battle over the support of developing countries, which have mostly stayed neutral throughout Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to a Reuters report on Aug. 6, experts believe China's participation could signal a shift in Beijing's allegiance.

The discussions were key to the second phase of Zelensky's three-phase plan around the peace formula.

The first phase took place in June in Copenhagen, Denmark, and included a detailed discussion of each point of the proposed Peace Formula with representatives from over 20 countries.

While China was not in attendance, the Copenhagen meeting resulted in the informal agreement among participants that the format works as a platform for discussions on Ukraine's conditions for peace and how to hold a Global Peace Summit in the future.

Zelensky said on Aug. 3 that the third phase will be the organization of a Global Peace Summit by the end of 2023.

Miller said that there are no peace talks with Russia currently on the horizon, since Russia "has shown no sign of curtailing its imperialist ambitions" and refused to engage in meaningful negotiations. "This still remains an active war," he added.

President’s Office denies Ukraine has softened its position on peace talks
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous European officials, that Ukraine didn’t press the demand for a full withdrawal of Russian troops to start peace talks, at the Aug. 5 meeting in Saudi Arabia. Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation denied it to the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
