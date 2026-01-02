KI logo
War

Zelensky to replace head of Ukraine's State Border Guard

by Abbey Fenbert
Zelensky to replace head of Ukraine's State Border Guard
Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhii Deineko attends a briefing in Kyiv on Sept. 8, 2022. (Pavlo Bagmut/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Lieutenant General Serhii Deineko will be replaced as head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Jan. 2.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko will present Zelensky with a list of possible candidates "in the near future," and Deineko will continue working with the Interior Ministry, the president said.

"Under the leadership of Serhii Deineko, the State Border Guard Service has undergone significant development and strengthening over the past six years," Zelensky wrote.

"Now, the border guard units, together with all other components of the defense and security forces of Ukraine, are fighting for our state on the front line. The sections of the Ukrainian border with Belarus and Russia have also been significantly strengthened. At the same time, there are tasks related to changing the approaches in the work of the State Border Guard Service."

The State Border Guard Service came under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. The Service's units were the first ones to face the Russian troops on Feb. 24, 2022, the day Moscow's all-out war began.

The armed branch is responsible for policing Ukraine's state border on land and water.

Zelensky promoted Deineko from major general to lieutenant general in April 2024, on Ukraine's Border Guard Day.

News of Deneiko's forthcoming replacement came shortly after Zelensky tapped Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), to be his new chief of staff, replacing former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

Yermak resigned in late November in the wake of Ukraine's largest corruption scandal, which implicated several high-ranking members of Zelensky's government.

Budanov will be replaced as head of HUR by Oleh Ivashchenko, the current Foreign Intelligence Service chief, an official in the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent.

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

