Zelensky announces 5 governor appointments

President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to appoint five new governors.

Zelensky announced on Jan. 3 that his team was finalizing a list of new heads for Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernivtsi oblasts.

"The list of candidates has been finalized. Decisions will be made tomorrow, and I expect that the Cabinet of Ministers will approve the appointments shortly," Zelensky wrote.

The shake-up follows a number of changes in government and the President's Office.

Zelensky has proposed appointing Mykhailo Fedorov as the country's new defense minister. Fedorov currently serves as Ukraine's deputy prime minister and digital transformation minister.

Zelensky also suggested to appoint Denys Shmyhal, the country's defense minister and ex-prime minister, to lead Ukraine's Energy Ministry.

Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief, was appointed as the new head of the President's Office, while Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, assumed Budanov's former role.

The president also announced that Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister, will be appointed deputy head of the President's Office.