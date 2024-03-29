Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Moldova, Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Danilov, Ambassador
Edit post

Zelensky dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova

by Kateryna Hodunova March 29, 2024 6:52 PM 1 min read
Marko Shevchenko, a former Ukrainian ambassador in Moldova. (Embassy of Ukraine in Moldova/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Marko Shevchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova, on March 29.

The decree on Shevchenko's dismissal was published on the Presidential Office's website.

Shevchenko has been the ambassador in Moldova since the beginning of 2020. Ivan Hnatyshyn held this position before Shevchenko from 2015 to 2019. After Hnatyshyn's dismissal, Ukraine did not have an ambassador in Moldova for half a year.

Shevchenko's successor has not yet been publicly announced.

Previously, Zelensky dismissed National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov on March 26.

Several days after Danilov's dismissal, Zelensky said the former secretary would move to work in the diplomatic sphere. This would make Danilov a potential candidate for Shevchenko's replacement.

In March, Zelensky also approved the next Ukrainian ambassador to the U.K., Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who previously served as the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Zaluzhnyi had led the country's military since July 2021.

Zelensky outlines Security Council priorities after Danilov’s dismissal
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the council’s priorities would be “paying particular attention to our state’s sanctions policy.” Cybersecurity and the implementation of security and war-related decisions were also listed.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:51 PM

Lavrov accuses Armenia of trying to ‘break off’ relations with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Armenia of “distorting history” in an attempt to “break off” relations with Moscow, he said in an interview on March 28. Armenia has further sought to distance itself from Russia - repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.