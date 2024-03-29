Zelensky dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Marko Shevchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova, on March 29.

The decree on Shevchenko's dismissal was published on the Presidential Office's website.

Shevchenko has been the ambassador in Moldova since the beginning of 2020. Ivan Hnatyshyn held this position before Shevchenko from 2015 to 2019. After Hnatyshyn's dismissal, Ukraine did not have an ambassador in Moldova for half a year.

Shevchenko's successor has not yet been publicly announced.

Previously, Zelensky dismissed National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov on March 26.

Several days after Danilov's dismissal, Zelensky said the former secretary would move to work in the diplomatic sphere. This would make Danilov a potential candidate for Shevchenko's replacement.

In March, Zelensky also approved the next Ukrainian ambassador to the U.K., Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who previously served as the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Zaluzhnyi had led the country's military since July 2021.