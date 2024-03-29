Zelensky appoints eх-security council secretary Danilov as ambassador to Moldova

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Oleksiy Danilov, the former National Security and Defense Council secretary, has been approved by President Volodymyr Zelensky to be the next Ukrainian ambassador to Moldova, the president said on March 29.

Zelensky announced Danilov's appointment the same day he dismissed Ukrainian ambassador to Chisinau, Markо Shevchenko, who had held the post since 2020.

Danilov was dismissed on March 26 after more than four years in office. A few days later, Zelensky said the former secretary would move to work in the diplomatic sphere.

"He (Danilov) told me about this vision of his future work for Ukraine," the president said in an evening address. "Moldova is a very important country both in terms of security challenges in the region and in terms of our bilateral cooperation."

Danilov was replaced by the ex-chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko. Oleh Ivashchenko, a former deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), was appointed as the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

"I look forward to strengthening the strategic capabilities of our state to predict and influence the processes on which the country's national security depends," Zelensky said, commenting on the reshuffle.

In March, Zelensky also approved the next Ukrainian ambassador to the U.K., Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who previously served as the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Zaluzhnyi had led the country's military since July 2021.

Earlier, Zelensky said that a reset of Ukraine's leadership was necessary and could involve several personnel shakeups beyond the military.