News Feed, Ukraine, Sweden, security guarantees, G7, Military aid
Zelensky discusses potential security guarantees, joint weapons production with Swedish Defense Minister

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2024 10:00 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson meeting in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. (President's office) 
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson discussed the prospects of joint weapons production and future negotiations for signing a bilateral security guarantee agreement, according to a Feb. 24 statement by Zelensky's office.

The two met in Ukraine on the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and four days after Sweden announced its largest yet defense aid package for Ukraine, worth $682 million.

That latest package brought the total value of Swedish military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion to 30 billion Swedish krona ($2.88 billion).

"Today is the day when this tragedy began, and it is crucial for us when our friends are here," Zelensky said the statement.

This year, Ukraine has inked bilateral security agreements with the U.K., Denmark, Germany, Canada, Italy, and France, while additional countries have said they plan to sign agreements in the near future.

The security agreements follow a pledge made last July by the Group of Seven (G7) countries to make long-term bilateral security agreements with Ukraine to deter Russian aggression.

Sweden unveils its largest defense aid package for Ukraine worth $682 million
Ukraine will also receive artillery ammunition worth 2 billion Swedish kronor ($192 million), Robotsystem 70 portable anti-aircraft weapons, anti-tank missiles, Carl Gustaf grenade launchers, hand grenades, and medical transport vehicles, the SVT public broadcaster reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:13 PM

UK will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine by over $10 million.

"Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against Russia’s brutal invasion, but the past two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages decimated, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a written statement.
2:30 PM

Russia's Supreme Court head dies in Moscow.

Vyacheslav Lebedev, who was chairman of Russia's Supreme Court since December 1991, died in Moscow on Feb. 23. Russia's judiciary has long been controlled by the Kremlin, with the country's parliament rubber stamping a heap of oppressive legislation, while courts handing out politically motivated sentences.
2:22 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv.

"With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces – provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
1:44 PM

Zelensky: 'We are 730 days closer to victory'.

"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
