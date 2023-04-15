Zelensky calls for security guarantees ahead of NATO summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine needs specific security guarantees even before it becomes a member of NATO.

In his evening address, Zelensky said that the member states' position on security guarantees should be ambitious enough to ensure security in Europe.

NATO members will meet in Lithuania in July to discuss political and practical support for Ukraine, commitments to raise military spending and strengthen deterrence policies on the alliance's eastern flank.

Lithuania is reportedly seeking a commitment from allies to keep supporting Ukraine militarily and strengthen political cooperation, to make sure NATO is open to Ukrainian membership.

Zelensky added that Russia must be fully gone from Ukrainian territory and its violations of international law must not be ignored.