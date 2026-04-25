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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,324,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,324,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Due to massive Russian drone attacks, Ukrainian soldiers walk several dozen kilometers on foot to their positions on April 17, 2026, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Alex Nikitenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,324,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 25.

The number includes 1,230 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,892 tanks, 24,458 armored combat vehicles, 91,422 vehicles and fuel tanks, 40,635 artillery systems, 1,753 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,353 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 255,862 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Russian lossesGeneral StaffRussian troops
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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