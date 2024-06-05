Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, qatar, Ukraine, Ukrainian children
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Qatar to discuss return of kidnapped Ukrainian children

by Kateryna Denisova June 5, 2024 7:21 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on May 4, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands. (P van Katwijk/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Qatar on June 5 to meet with sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar has acted as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow to bring back Ukrainian children illegally held by Russia. Over 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have been returned home, according to the Children of War database.

Ukraine and Qatar are set to discuss the continuation of this work both under the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children and at the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, Zelensky said.

Other subjects to be discussed at the summit will include the possibility of an all-for-all prisoner swap, energy and nuclear security, plus free navigation of the Black and Azov seas.

Over 100 states and international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the event.

"Qatar took an active part in the preparation of the peace summit and should become one of the Middle East's voices for the return of people, and global food, nuclear, and energy security," Zelensky said.

The two leaders will also discuss a number of bilateral economic and security issues, Ukraine's president said.

Zelensky was also planning to visit Saudi Arabia to mobilize support for the peace summit, according to the media reports.  The country has also played an important role in negotiating prisoner exchanges with Russia, allowing Ukraine to achieve a major exchange involving nearly 300 people in September 2022.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has maintained close economic ties with Russia, which have strengthened following the beginning of the full-scale war, and reportedly does not plan to be present at Ukraine's peace summit.

Biden to meet with Zelensky in Normandy before attending G7
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Normandy following the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on June 4, 2024.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:15 PM

FT: Ukrainians may face blackouts for most of day during winter.

Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system means that by winter, Ukrainians may be without electricity for the "vast majority" of the day, the Financial Times reported on June 5, citing Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.