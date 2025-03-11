The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, White House, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky apologized to Trump for Oval Office clash, Witkoff claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2025 5:15 AM 2 min read
US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attends an interview after meeting with Russian officials at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky apologized for the heated argument in the White House between him and U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff said in a television interview with Fox News on March 10.

Witkoff is part of a U.S. delegation set to meet Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia on March 11 in the first high-level talks between the two nations since the White House clash.

"Zelensky sent a letter to the president. He apologized for that whole incident that happened in the Oval Office. I think that was an important step," Witkoff said.

Top White House officials demanded an apology from Zelensky in the aftermath of the Oval Office clash on Feb. 28. Zelensky issued a conciliatory statement on March 4 calling the incident "regrettable" and saying he was ready to work towards peace under Trump's "strong leadership."

It is not clear whether Witkoff was framing that statement as an apology or referencing other communications between Zelensky and Trump.

Witkoff also said that there have been ongoing discussions among Ukrainian, U.S., and European officials since the incident, and expressed optimism that the upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia could revive the collapsed minerals deal between Washington and Kyiv.

"I would like to describe it as progress ... I would hope that there's a deal," Witkoff said.

There is an "expectation" that the two sides will make "substantial progress" during the talks, he said.

"What's on the table, what's important to discuss are obviously security protocols for the Ukrainians, they care about that .... These are not complicated things," Witkoff said.

"They just need to be put on the table and everybody needs to be transparent about what their expectations are. Then we can begin to have a discussion around how we compromise."

Ukrainian-U.S. relations reached a low point following the White House clash, as Washington paused military aid to Kyiv and stopped sharing critical intelligence. Witkoff claimed earlier in the interview that the U.S. had not stopped sharing intelligence needed for defensive purposes.

The freeze on military aid has drawn criticism even from members of Trump's own party. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that pulling aid from Ukraine in the midst of Russia's war would "be worse than Afghanistan."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that if the Saudi Arabia talks were successful, Washington might resume military aid to Ukraine.

‘We’re ready’ — Ukraine heads into US peace talks with everything at stake
Kyiv officials will meet their Washington counterparts in Jeddah on March 11 for talks which will impact the future of diplomatic relations between the two countries and likely the future of the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian side hopes the meeting would help mend ties with the White House and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

5:27 PM
Video

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.