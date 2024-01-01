Skip to content
Zelensky, Trudeau discuss security in first call of 2024

by Dominic Culverwell January 1, 2024 9:28 PM 2 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands and hug during their joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 10, 2023. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed security with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a phone call, Zelensky wrote on Facebook on Jan 1.

The Ukrainian leader informed Trudeau about Russia’s attacks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day which targeted several regions across Ukraine.

He noted that air defense managed to shoot down over 80 drones on New Year’s Eve and thanked Trudeau for helping protect Ukraine’s skies and providing NASAMS systems and missiles.

Looking into the near future, both leaders agreed to start a bilateral dialogue regarding security guarantees and discussed preparation for the fourth Peace Formula meeting of advisors in Davos, Switzerland, at the end of January.

He thanked Canada for pledging to continue military and fiscal support this year.

Canada is one of Ukraine’s major supporters and provided $1.8 billion to Ukraine’s state budget in 2023. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ottawa has given nearly $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, while combined aid covering humanitarian and financial support, exceeds $7.5 billion.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 Shahed drones overnight on Jan. 1, damaging infrastructure and housing. Attacks continued well into the evening on New Year’s Day, killing several people in Sumy Oblast and at least one in Kherson Oblast.

Stoltenberg: NATO’s European members, Canada providing half of military support for Ukraine
NATO’s European members and Canada provide almost 50% of the military support Ukraine receives to repel Russian aggression, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers on Nov. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Dominic Culverwell
