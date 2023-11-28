Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Stoltenberg: NATO's European members, Canada providing half of military support for Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 28, 2023 6:16 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on Oct. 11, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO's European members and Canada provide almost 50% of the military support Ukraine receives to repel Russian aggression, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers on Nov. 28.

“I praise the United States for the leadership, for the critical military equipment the United States is delivering to Ukraine. But let me highlight that this is actually a joint effort… something we do together as Allies on both sides of the Atlantic,” Stoltenberg said in a joint statement with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

U.S. support for Kyiv has been growing thin as the White House's $105 billion funding package, including $61 billion for Ukraine, meets opposition from Republican lawmakers.

The Senate announced a vote on the Ukraine aid bill as early as Dec. 4, but some officials believe it would not be passed earlier than 2024.

Biden all in on aid to Ukraine, yet House remains an issue
In a prime-time address from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was going to send Congress an “urgent” funding request for aid to Ukraine and Israel on Oct. 20. The administration will attempt to push for $105 billion in assistance to Ukraine and Israel, as the
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

Foreign ministers of NATO member countries gathered in Brussels on Nov. 28 for a two-day meeting focused on further support for Ukraine, among other topics.

“Ukraine will be high on the agenda. We see continued Russian attacks as intense fighting continues along the frontline. And that just makes it even more important that NATO Allies continue to support Ukraine,” added the alliance’s chief.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Stoltenberg said the discussions would also address China, the Western Balkans, and “the threats and opportunities in our southern neighborhood.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to deliver a joint statement with Stoltenberg before a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on Nov. 29.

Francis Farrell: Ukraine could still lose the war. Let’s get some things straight
This November has been a particularly grim one here in Ukraine. Over the past month, two media sensations in big Western magazines served as a sober wake-up call about the state of the war. First, Simon Shuster’s profile in TIME magazine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “lonely fight”
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:37 AM

US state of Maine removes Trump from 2024 ballot.

Maine's election chief has disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot, in a surprise decision based on the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban," CNN confirmed on Dec. 28.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.