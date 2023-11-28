Stoltenberg: NATO's European members, Canada providing half of military support for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO's European members and Canada provide almost 50% of the military support Ukraine receives to repel Russian aggression, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers on Nov. 28.

“I praise the United States for the leadership, for the critical military equipment the United States is delivering to Ukraine. But let me highlight that this is actually a joint effort… something we do together as Allies on both sides of the Atlantic,” Stoltenberg said in a joint statement with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

U.S. support for Kyiv has been growing thin as the White House's $105 billion funding package, including $61 billion for Ukraine, meets opposition from Republican lawmakers.

The Senate announced a vote on the Ukraine aid bill as early as Dec. 4, but some officials believe it would not be passed earlier than 2024.

Foreign ministers of NATO member countries gathered in Brussels on Nov. 28 for a two-day meeting focused on further support for Ukraine, among other topics.

“Ukraine will be high on the agenda. We see continued Russian attacks as intense fighting continues along the frontline. And that just makes it even more important that NATO Allies continue to support Ukraine,” added the alliance’s chief.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Stoltenberg said the discussions would also address China, the Western Balkans, and “the threats and opportunities in our southern neighborhood.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to deliver a joint statement with Stoltenberg before a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on Nov. 29.