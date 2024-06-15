Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Switzerland, global peace summit, Ukraine, Peace Negotiations, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky: All parts of the world represented at peace summit

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 15, 2024 3:37 PM 3 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swiss President Viola Amherd opened the inaugural global peace summit in Switzerland on June 15, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swiss President Viola Amherd opened the inaugural global peace summit in Switzerland on June 15.

Representatives of around 100 countries and organizations gathered at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland to discuss a possible way toward peace and other key concerns related to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Russia was not invited to attend.

"All parts of the world, all continents, different nations, both large and small geographically, and every political pole of our world—Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, Australia, North America—are all represented at the summit," Zelensky said at a press conference with his Swiss counterpart.

"The views, the ideas, and the leadership of each nation are equally important to us, and whatever is agreed upon at the Summit today will be part of the peacemaking process."

Ukraine hopes to formulate a new joint peace plan based on Zelensky's 10-point peace formula but is open to all opinions from other countries, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on the sidelines of the summit.

This plan could then be presented to Russia during a second summit, Yermak added.

The peace formula includes Russia's full withdrawal from Ukraine and prosecution of war crimes, among other steps.

It is based on principles close to every nation in the world, which is why "we have managed to bring together 101 countries and international organizations... for the first inaugural peace summit," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine never wanted this war... The only one who wanted it was (Vladimir) Putin. But the world is stronger," the president said.

Yermak: Switzerland summit aims to create new joint peace plan based on Zelensky’s formula
Participants of Ukraine’s global peace summit will seek to formulate a new joint peace plan based on points in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said in an interview with the BBC on June 15.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Zelensky thanked all nations who supported Ukraine in preparing the summit, including participants of the four proceeding meetings of advisors in Copenhagen, Jeddah, Malta, and Davos in Switzerland.  

"We have succeeded in bringing back the idea that joint efforts can stop war and establish a just peace," Zelensky said.

Amherd said that the summit will aim to prepare the ground for "direct talks between warring parties." It should also address nuclear safety, food security, and the release of prisoners of war and abducted civilians, including children.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and fewer than 400 of them have been brought back home, according to the Children of War database.

"If we wish to inspire a process toward peace, Russia must also be involved at some point," Amherd said, which is why the summit's participants will explore how Moscow can be included in the future.

The Swiss president noted that the participants include influential countries from around the world, including India, Saudi Arabia, and Kenya.

Reports emerged earlier that Saudi Arabia plans to snub the summit due to Russia's absence.

China is not attending, despite having been invited. Reports emerged on June 13 that Beijing was pushing its alternative peace plan.

Brazil, the Holy See, the U.N., and the Ecumenical Patriarchate are attending the summit not as full participants but as observers.

The U.S. will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Switzerland peace summit begins after months of preparation
Ukraine hopes the summit will address several key issues, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of deported children, global food security, and other topics.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
