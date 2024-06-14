Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Governor: 12 Ukrainian children returned from Russian-occupied areas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2024 8:04 PM 1 min read
Schuman RoundaboutMembers from a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, Avaaz, light candels and lay toys on the ground in the , the center of the EU district in Brussels, Belgium, in protest against the Russian abduction of Ukrainian children on Feb. 24, 2023. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Twelve Ukrainian children have been successfully returned from Russian-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 14.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and fewer than 400 of them have been brought back home, according to the Children of War database.

The twelve returned on June 14 are aged from two to 17, Prokudin said.

"The 'Save Ukraine' charitable organization worked to save the children," he wrote in a post on Telegram. "It is thanks to their hard work that the children and their parents are on free land and safe."

He added that since the start of 2024, 120 children from the Kherson Oblast have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade says it ‘destroyed entire Russian tank company’
Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade released a video on June 14 purporting to show its forces taking out an entire Russian tank company during fighting in the Pokrovsk direction in the east of the country.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
