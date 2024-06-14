Governor: 12 Ukrainian children returned from Russian-occupied areas

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Twelve Ukrainian children have been successfully returned from Russian-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 14.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and fewer than 400 of them have been brought back home, according to the Children of War database.

The twelve returned on June 14 are aged from two to 17, Prokudin said.

"The 'Save Ukraine' charitable organization worked to save the children," he wrote in a post on Telegram. "It is thanks to their hard work that the children and their parents are on free land and safe."

He added that since the start of 2024, 120 children from the Kherson Oblast have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.