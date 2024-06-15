Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Switzerland, Andriy Yermak, global peace summit, Ukraine, Peace Negotiations, explosion in Russia
Yermak: Switzerland summit aims to create new joint peace plan

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2024 2:56 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak attends the "Ukraine Year 2024" forum in Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2024. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Participants of Ukraine's global peace summit will seek to formulate a new joint peace plan that could based on President Volodymyr Zelensky's formula, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak told the BBC on June 15.

The two-day summit brought together representatives of 92 nations and eight organizations to the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland. Ukraine hopes the summit will address several key issues, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of deported children, global food security, and other topics.

"Today and tomorrow, world leaders will discuss the principles of the future joint plan, which we would like to base on the formula," Yermak said on the sidelines of the summit in Switzerland, adding that Ukraine is also "open to all opinions" from other countries.

Zelensky's 10-point peace formula included Russia's full withdrawal from Ukraine and prosecution of war crimes, among other steps.

"We are looking at the possibility of presenting this plan to representatives of Russia," which can happen during a second summit, Yermak noted.

The Presidential Office's head rejected a suggestion by a journalist that Zelensky's formula was drafted during a time more favorable to Ukraine than now, pointing out Russian losses in the Black Fleet and Kyiv's ability to reopen the sea corridor.

Russia was not invited to the peace summit, but the Swiss hosts said it would have to take part in the process "sooner or later."

Speaking one day ahead of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his own conditions for peace talks, namely Ukraine's full withdrawal from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, including territories currently held by Ukraine.

Zelensky rejected these conditions, comparing them to Adolf Hitler's invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1938-1939.

Switzerland peace summit begins after months of preparation
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
12:54 AM

Germany blocks sanctions on Russian gas.

European Union countries failed to approve a new sanctions package targeting the Russian gas industry after German authorities intervened to block the deal at the last minute.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.