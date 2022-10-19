Zelensky: 3 power plants destroyed by Russia in past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's intense bombardment of Ukrainian electricity infrastructure continued on Oct. 19, with three power plants destroyed by Russian missile and drone strikes in Ukraine in just one day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his regular address to Ukrainians.



Zelensky reiterated earlier calls by other national and regional government officials for Ukrainians to greatly limit their electricity consumption starting from Oct. 20.



"Tomorrow, it is very important that consumption is as conscious as possible," Zelensky said. "In this way, the disruptions of electricity supplies will be shorter."

Earlier on Oct. 20, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, said that the supply of electricity will be greatly limited across Ukraine, with more regular blackouts a realistic scenario if consumption isn't reduced accordingly.

On Oct. 18, Zelensky said that 30% of Ukraine's power stations had been damaged or destroyed by Russian strikes.